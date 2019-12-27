RELATED: These are the best dog breeds for families with kids

Fast facts about moodles

Average height: 20 to 30 cm

Average weight: 2 to 9 kg

Average lifespan: 10 to 13 years

Coat: Scruffy/curly hypoallergenic coat

Colours: White, grey, black, brown, cream, blue

Getty

Maltese + poodle = moodle

The moodle isn’t a dog breed per se. Rather, they’re a product of a Maltese that was crossbred with a poodle. The result is a gentle, fun-loving, and low maintenance lap dog – perfect for first-time dog owners. A moodle’s temperament often varies depending on whether it inherits more Maltese or poodle traits, or a mix of both.

Malteses are small dogs with long and straight white hair that often grows to the floor. They are affectionate and loyal dogs who can get attached to their owners pretty quickly. In fact, one problem of the Maltese breed is its tendency to develop separation anxiety when left alone for too long. However, malteses are generally easy to train since they love to impress their humans.

Getty

Meanwhile, there are three types of poodles – toy, miniature, and standard – and maltipoos are often puppies of the toy or miniature variants. Generally, poodles are spry creatures that love stimulation, play, and even training. Poodles are very affectionate dogs who crave attention too.

With maltipoos, you can expect a bit of both the poodle and the Maltese’s traits, making them loving and attentive companion dogs at their core.

Thankfully, these two breeds aren’t too different from one another. One other thing that’s common in dogs of this size is nervousness. Small dogs tend to be jumpier and more cautious in new environments or around new people. Make sure to supervise any changes or introductions to avoid unexpected incidents.

Getty

Is the moodle really hypoallergenic?

According to the American Kennel Club, “there are no 100 percent hypoallergenic dogs” but there are breeds that “do well with allergy sufferers” because they have non-shedding coats that produce less dander. See, dander is made up of flakes of dried skin and saliva that attaches to pets’ fur. It’s dander (and saliva) that triggers allergies in most people.

Because Malteses only have a single layer of fur, they don’t shed a lot. The poodle, on the other hand, is one of the most popular “hypoallergenic” dog breeds out there because of their non-shedding coat. These days, breeders are coming up with a variety of designer dog mixes by crossing poodles with other breeds.

Getty

Moodle health concerns

Maltipoos are prone to having epilepsy, which causes seizures in animals. Maltipoos with epilepsy can live a normal life if the condition is spotted early and the dogs are given anti-epileptic drugs regularly.

Another condition that plagues maltipoos is White Shaker Syndrome – a disease characterised by body and/or head tremors and is common in small, white dogs. White Shaker Syndrome is often diagnosed within the first six months of a dog’s life, but sometimes symptoms manifest as late as three years old. The disease does not cause dogs any pain or stress, but symptoms do become more intense when the dog is excited or in a state of distress.

Toy dogs are also susceptible to Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease, which disrupts the blood flow in the femur, causing sufferers to either develop a limp or lose movement in the leg completely.

Lastly, as poodles are predisposed to eye diseases like Progressive Retinal Atrophy – a degenerative condition that leads to blindness much like cataracts – poodle-Maltese mixes could inherit this illness too.

Grooming a moodle

Though maltipoos have low-maintenance, non-shedding coats, they still need daily brushing to prevent knots and tangles in their fluffy, curly fur.

Tear stains are common in Malteses and poodles. These are caused by the presence of iron and magnesium in dogs’ tears, which oxidise and turn brownish-red on white and light fur. Fur parents can minimise tear stains by using organic, alcohol-free tear stain wipes as well as keeping the eye area dry.

Adoption

It’s easy to find Maltipoos for sale online – just make sure the breeder you choose is a reputable one. If you can, visit the breeder’s headquarters to see how the pups and their parents are cared for. If you’re looking for a rescue maltipoo, you can also visit the websites of charities like PetRescue, RSPCA, Save A Dog, and Second Chance Animal Rescue.

