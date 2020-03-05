Get the project sheet
Download the step-by-step instructions to this mobile garden makeover
As well as breaking up the harsh rays of the sun, a pergola creates an extra architectural layer helping to contain the space, making it feel more like an outdoor room rather than just planter beds plonked around the garden.
These are the simplest planter boxes you will ever see! Designed around plastic troughs, they’re just timber boxes stacked together and joined with cleats. Too easy!
The easiest and cheapest bench seat you will ever make! All you need is two pine sleepers, screws and deck stain and you can saw and drill your way to this classic piece.
