The home of Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West in suburban Los Angeles is seldom seen in great detail, but the pair have allowed Architectural Digest to photograph the extravagant home for a special feature in the latest issue.
The feature offers fans a rare look inside the impressive home of the rapper and reality star.
It took the Kardashian-West’s seven years to renovate and decorate their home to their liking, which was overseen and designed by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.
The result is a large white-washed home accented with pale neutrals and natural materials. The furnishings are kept to a bare minimum and every surface is free of daily ephemera, the home is a study in clutter-free living.
The home features a highly edited and curated selection of furniture and homewares, and promotes a feeling of calm.
