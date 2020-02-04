The feature offers fans a rare look inside the impressive home of the rapper and reality star.

It took the Kardashian-West’s seven years to renovate and decorate their home to their liking, which was overseen and designed by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.

The result is a large white-washed home accented with pale neutrals and natural materials. The furnishings are kept to a bare minimum and every surface is free of daily ephemera, the home is a study in clutter-free living.

The home features a highly edited and curated selection of furniture and homewares, and promotes a feeling of calm.

See more of the home in the pictures below.

