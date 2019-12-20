Caldera House

With eight elegant suites, including four two-bedroom and four four-bedroom accommodations, the hotel “blends European style with American craftsmanship, creating a positively modern chalet.”

All four-bedroom suites boast their own fully equipped chef’s kitchen, dining area, living room, and outdoor space with mountain views, along with a wood-burning fireplace, mudroom, laundry room, and a private outdoor balcony complete with firepit.

Each suite features expansive floor-to-ceiling windows which showcase sumptuous views of the mountains.

The hotel also offers two restaurants, as well as an on-site ski shop, boutique spa and a members-only lounge.

So how much will a night at the Caldera House set you back? Expect to pay up to US$15,000 (AUD21,915) for a four-bedroom suite, but you could nab a two-bedroom suite for US$2,500 (AUD3,652).

See more of the property below.

