Do your research

Did you know that 1 in 5 people who make a tree of sea change end up moving back to the city? The reality is, a tree or sea change is not an extended holiday. Sometimes it doesn’t work out. You should consider moving carefully. Choose a location strategically and don’t just base your decision off one good holiday. Consider how you will work. Remote working is really popular but many areas in Australia have a terrible internet connection! Does the area you are looking have an internet connection? Are you ready to commit to joining a new community? To help you with your sea or tree change check out the Move tool by the Regional Institute Australia. It has an interactive map that can help you find out if a regional town or city is a good fit for you financially.

Try before you buy

Real estate agent Danelle Wiseman made her own sea change from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast almost 30 years ago so she shares her perspective from a personal and professional view. Danelle is a fan of try before you buy, and rented first to make sure she wanted to make the move. When you make the final decision to stay, you will know more about your new home and where you want to live. Research is key, and Danelle shares great tips about capital growth. She also lifts the lid on lifestyle considerations in regional areas, including maintenance costs and property upkeep plus regulations around keeping animals. Another big consideration is how you will integrate into a community, making new connections and friends in a new place.

Make the move

Horticulturist and journalist Adam Woodhams made what could be considered both a sea and tree change, leaving Sydney to live near Noosa. Adam outlines the reasons for the move and how it was achieved. The key driver was their daughter Amber and what her future would look like in Sydney as opposed to Queensland. Adam’s wife Denise got a job where they wanted to live, so they made the move and rented a property while they settled into the area. Adam describes the experience of being a cash buyer with time to shop for a home, and it sounds great! Other bonuses of their move included a fantastic school for Amber a more relaxed lifestyle all around free of the stresses of city living. So if you want to make your sea or tree change, listen to Adam’s story and be inspired!

