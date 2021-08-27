What do you do when your house is so good it should be in a museum? When you’re architect Corbett Lyon and wife Yueji, you turn it into one. After redesigning their home, this philanthropic couple needed more space to display their impressive collection of art, so they bought next door and turned the two properties into a Housemuseum. The new half is open to the public year-round and the older half, where the Corbetts still live, can be viewed by appointment. So, follow Joh around this extraordinary home and find out what it’s like to live inside a museum!

For more information, go to Lyon Housemuseum

