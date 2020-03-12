Livit

The Livit BirdBox is currently available in two prefabricated models: Mini and Medi. Both Birdbox designs are big enough to accommodate one to two people with a bed, storage and additional seating. However, the Medi design comes with a kitchen bench with sink, and lounging area. The cabin-style dwelling is also fitted with massive windows to make the most of the view and landscape in which you place it.

Livit Birdbox Medi

You can even buy a Livit Birdbox toilet pod with a floor to ceiling one-way glass window so you can take in the view while on the loo, that can be purchased separately and positioned close to the dwelling.

The best part is that Livit Birdboxes can be shipped anywhere in the world, even to Australia. Just purchase online and have it delivered to a location of your choosing, where it will be dropped in via helicopter and mounted on columns, complete with furniture.

Livit

The idea behind Livit Birdboxes is to bring people closer to nature while offering shelter and comfort, but small enough not to cause irreversible damage to the environment in which it is placed. Genius.

Livit Birdbox

If you would like to try before you buy, you can actually stay in a Livit Birdbox in Norway thanks to Airbnb. There is one located in Fauske with views of the epic Blegja mountain range and the Førdefjord, and another located in Førde.

A truly unique tiny home.

You might also like:

You can now buy a tiny home online and live off the grid