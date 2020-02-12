WATCH: Meet the woman who turned an old truck into a tiny home on wheels! And take a peek inside.

It’s no secret that Australia’s property market is one of the most intimidating in the world, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be a homeowner.

Home ownership looks different for everyone. Some people want a sprawling mansion and vast gardens, while others are happy to simplify their life and live in a tiny home that can be moved from place to place.

If you happen to be in the latter camp, then we have news for you. You can now buy a beautiful, designer tiny home online, thanks to Amazon Australia.