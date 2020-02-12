The homes start at just $59,990 for a basic tiny home, and cost up to $89,990 for a luxurious 20 square-metre tiny home that can sleep four people. Shipping within Australia is also free!
The tiny homes are built by Aussie Tiny Houses, and offer customers the ability to own a home with an affordable mortgage, solar power, water catchment and composting toilets so you can live off the grid, wherever you like. Another great benefit is that these tiny homes come in at similar measurement to caravans, and are classed as such, which means – depending on your local council – you don’t need DA approval.
If purchased directly through Aussie Tiny Houses, you can completely customise your tiny home to suit your needs. It can be set up as a traditional caravan with water and electricity connections, or built to be entirely self-sustainable and off-the-grid. The best part? You’ll have change from $100k AND you’ll be a homeowner!
We’re sold.