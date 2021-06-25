Dr Harry visits a marine rescue park
Home to little blue penguins. - by Dr. Harry Cooper
At a marine rescue park that cares for sea lions, turtles and other sick and injured marine wildlife, Dr Harry learns about the risks to Australia’s beloved little blue penguin population, including from domestic pets. But he also learns how the park’s breeding program is helping to ensure the survival of these cute little critters.
For more information, go to Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.
Dr Harry visits Billabong Zoo Koala and Wildlife Park
Dr Harry visits bushfire rescue volunteers