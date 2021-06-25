At a marine rescue park that cares for sea lions, turtles and other sick and injured marine wildlife, Dr Harry learns about the risks to Australia’s beloved little blue penguin population, including from domestic pets. But he also learns how the park’s breeding program is helping to ensure the survival of these cute little critters.

