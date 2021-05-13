Preparation time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 40 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients:

60g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra, to grease

¾ cup golden caster sugar

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

2 free-range eggs, separated

2½ Tbsp plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 cup milk

300ml thickened cream

¼ cup icing sugar mixture, sifted

¼ cup golden syrup

Step 1 Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 1L baking dish. Put butter, golden caster sugar and lemon zest in a large bowl and beat, using electric hand mixer, until very light. Beat in yolks until combined. Sift flour and baking powder over the top, then fold in gently along with milk and lemon juice. In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites to soft peaks. Fold into batter, then pour into prepared dish.

Step 2 Bake pudding for 35–40 minutes or until golden on top and just firm to touch.

Step 3 Whip thickened cream and icing sugar to soft peaks, then drizzle with golden syrup. Stir gently to marble through whipped cream mixture, then serve with warm pudding.