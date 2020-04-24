The collaboration is designed to help kids unleash their imaginations at home and express themselves through creative play.

“Self-expression and individuality is something that starts while we’re young and stays with us throughout adulthood, so I’m truly passionate about helping to foster that love of play for kids and adults alike," says Rachel.

“Dots encapsulates the colourful, experimental and playful character that inspires me on the daily basis, so it’s great to collaborate and give kids the extra special chance to go wild with their imagination and create beautiful works of art along the way.”

Children are encouraged to share their creations online, with the chance to win one five of Rachel’s signature tinsel jackets.

Angie Tutt, Senior Director, Head of Marketing at Lego Australia & New Zealand, says about the collaboration with Rachel Burke:“We’re extremely excited to introduce Dots as a new arts and crafts play offering, giving children a blank canvas for social, self-expressive play with endless, ever-changing designs and colours.

“As someone who epitomises how confidence in your creativity can have a tremendous impact, we’ve loved watching Rachel bring together these bespoke Dots-inspired pieces, and these immense fun and engaging craftorials that we can’t wait for budding crafters to explore and be inspired by.”

The daily ‘craftorials’ are available on Rachel’s YouTube channel, Tinsel Town. To enter the draw to win one of five bespoke Dots-inspired jackets by Rachel Burke, you can upload your craftorial creations to Instagram with the hashtag #dotstodots by 15 May 2020.

