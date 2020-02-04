To inspire creativity, the range will include over 30 “mood tiles”, with facial expressions, musical notes, planets and more.

To mark the launch, Lego invited French designer Camille Walala to create an installation in London called House of Dots.

The designer’s signature use of bold pattern and vibrant colour is evident throughout the five rooms (including a disco), which explores the design potential of Lego’s new product.

Spread across eight shopping containers, the walls, ceilings, furniture and décor have been given the Walala treatment. And there’s a slide for an extra slice of fun.

Camille Walala says: “It’s a joy to create a fun space where kids and adults can spontaneously express their creativity, make something beautiful and show off who they are. HOUSE OF DOTS captures all the exuberance and playfulness that people know me for, with something extra special: the chance to let your imagination go wild and create your own work of art. Oh, and a slide.”

The 150 sq ft installation is made from over two million Lego bricks, and it took over 800 hours to build.

According to Lego, designers were inspired by research which showed that kids are looking to personalise their own designs through play.

The new Lego Dots range is available from March 1 in Australia.

