“When a $1.50 tea towel turned into a one-in-a-million dress, I’m calling it a tea towel dress. Made with 11 tea towels,” she wrote.

The innovative design has received praise from other Facebook users in the Kmart Home Decor & Hacks group.

“Omg that’s amazing who knew you could make an amazing dress out of something as small as a tea towel wow,” one wrote.

“I wish I had the patience to create something as stunning as this. Till then I will just continue to dry the dishes with mine,” another woman joked.

One woman raised a serious question, “Does it have pockets though?” she wrote.

Others revealed they’d made use of the tea towels in other ways, “I used mine to make face masks!” one wrote.

While many encouraged her to start selling designs, some were inspired to create their own designs.

“I would love to teach my daughters this!” one mum wrote.

"Me and my daughter would love this! So talented!" said another.

