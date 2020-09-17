Crafted entirely by hand, this pink Shepherd's hut is cute enough to live in!

The project made waves with DIY fans when it was shared on Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas.





Before painting

“I have one clever dad!!! He knocked this beautiful Shepherd’s hut up for my daughter from scratch,” the mum wrote on Facebook.

“He drew his own plans, ordered the materials, used his AMAZING carpentry skills et voila. It’s even insulated and has double glazed windows,” she said.

“Good enough to move in to! My daughter Nola and I are literally in love,” she wrote.

The post has since garnered over 13k likes and hundreds of comments in praise of the granddad’s talent.

“One very lucky little girl to have a super-duper Grandad!” one woman wrote.

Many Facebook users went on to suggest a career change for the granddad and some were quick to put in a pre-order!

“I want one!! Your dad needs to sell the plans for this so other grandads can make them! Amazing,” one person enthused.

“Wow! He should start his own business making these! Gorgeous! Could he make me one please,” added another.

