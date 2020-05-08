Michelle Sammon

The mother of three simply wrapped all four Mars Bars inside a sheet of pastry and baked them until they were golden brown.

"FYI, full size Mars Bars fit perfectly into the sausage roll maker... YUM!," she said on the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia Facebook page.

"It was delish! Will have it with a scoop of ice cream next time."

Fans were quick to respond to her post, heaping praise on the delicious food hack.

“Michelle, you have started something here! Genius,” wrote one member.

"Omg. It’s so fattening but that would be so delicious," said another.

"Ohhh now we're talking," enthused a third.

