The masterclasses are scheduled for Wednesday 29 July and Thursday 30 July.

Here are the details:

Wednesday 29 July at 6.30pm

Masterclass 1: Room Refresh

Interior stylist Aimee Tarulli and Kmart furniture and outdoor living buyer Nic Holmes share interior tips and use the latest Kmart range to style a beautiful bedroom.

Wednesday 29 July 7.30pm

Masterclass 2: Dining

Interior stylist Aimee Tarulli and Kmart design manager Siri Thanissorn show you how to style the ultimate dining table, using Kmart’s new dining sets, napery, glassware and serving accessories.

Thursday 30 July 6.30pm

Masterclass 3: Cooking

Celebrity chef Khanh Ong and Kmart home buyer Rosanne Merola, Kmart home buyer use Kmart’s favourite kitchen gadgets to create two delicious recipes.

Thursday 30 July 7.30pm AEST

Masterclass4: Storage solutions

Australia’s first-trained KonMari consultant, Sally Flower, Kmart storage buyer Jess Roche and Kmart’s general merchandise designer Toby Nowland share their expert storage tips and tricks.

You can register for the masterclasses here.

