Kmart has now introduced a virtual queueing system for its online store in an attempt to cope with the increased traffic to the website.

The website promises that, once you gain access to the store, you’ll have as much time as you live to browse the products, provided you aren’t inactive for 20 minutes or more.

The website will tell you how long you will have to wait in the queue, and you can also provide your email so you get a notification when it’s your turn.

Fortunately, the wait times appear to be less than five minutes, so it shouldn’t be too long before you’re adding candles, homewares and fuzzy socks to your cart.

