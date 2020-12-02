A glossy tropical transformation

What inspired your project?

I was inspired by an artist in America who made resin coffee tables. I had planned to start this hobby for a while but it wasn't until June this year that I purchased resin and some pigments.

Have you made many things before?

I’ve made a few resin pieces before trying the side table. I started with placemats from the craft section in Bunnings, then tried coasters, clocks, fridge magnets and chess pieces.

Primer and first coat applied

What was the biggest challenge?

Achieving realistic waves was the hardest part. I have watched many YouTube videos and asked lots of questions in the resin groups on Facebook to learn the secret. The consensus is to practice with thickness of the pigment paste.

The colours have been mixed and applied

The process

1. Mark out in pencil on the side table where you want the resin to go.

2. Tape the underside of the table using painter's tape to prevent resin drips under the table.

3. Place a drop sheet under the table and on the floor.

4. Prime the board with 3 in 1 primer to seal the table.

5. Using similar acrylic paint colours to the resin, paint on top of the dry primer to assist when pouring the resin onto the table.

6. While the paint is drying, set up the workspace. Place a piece of cardboard down, then the silicone mat down, followed by a raised item (e.g. ice cream container, plastic cup) to ensure when the resin drips over the side it doesn’t stick to the cardboard.

7. Once the paint is dry, place the side table on top of the raised item ready for the resin to be poured.

8. Use a leveller to ensure the table is sitting flat.

9. Put PPE on.

10. Pour even amounts of part A and part B of the resin into a cup and mix thoroughly.

11. Pour the mixed resin into 4 separate cups and add the pigment powder (turquoise, electric blue, and sky blue) and pigment paste (Iceland white) into the cups.

12. Pour where you want the colours to go, using the paddle pop stick to help move the resin around.

13. Then use the heat gun to raise any bubbles to the surface and to move/blend the resin around the table.

14. Wait about 10 mins before pouring the white onto the table.

15. Pour the white where you want the wave to go and use the heat gun to move the wave where you want it.

16. Use the butane torch to help create the cells and pop any bubbles which have surfaced.

17. After about 8 hours, the resin is touch dry.

18. Repeat above until all the coloured layers are completed.

19. The final coat is clear resin over the top to ensure the table is even and flat. It takes about 7 days to be fully cured.

A close-up of the life-like waves

How much did you spend?

Because I previously owned a lot of the materials, it spent around $92.

Budget breakdown

Resin - $120 for 2L (though only use 3 layers)

Pigment paste Iceland white - $38.95 per 50g

Table - Kmart $19

PPE (gloves, organic-filter respirator, goggles) - $70 total

Respirator – The product is no longer available on Bunnings Website. It was called “Respirator Kit UniSafe Respiratory Kit Ag/Garden/Chemical RP463”.

Googles - Bunnings $13.95

Primer - Bunnings $64.50 total

Heat gun - Bunnings $49.98

Butane torch - Bunnings $31.95

Misc (cups, paddle pop sticks, drop sheet, paint brush) – various shops

Acrylic paint - Bunnings $2 - $3

Silicone pet mat - Kmart $10

Greenhouse (store the project in a dust free environment) - Bunnings $39.98

Painter's Scotch tape - Bunnings $8.96

The final look!

