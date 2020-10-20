A gorgeous summer-themed console with gleaming pineapple handles. Teleasha Shorter

What inspired your project?

I recently started using resin to create furniture mouldings and when I saw the pineapple ice cube tray in Kmart that’s when inspiration struck!

Have you made many things before?

I’m a furniture artist and serial upcycler and I am constantly trying to think outside of the box and create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces.

What kind of look were you after?

I was inspired by a summer sunset. The pineapple handles added the finishing touch to the summer-inspired hall table.

Biggest challenge?

Honestly, the hardest part is waiting for the resin to set!

Talk us through the process

1) Mix up the resin and catalyst.

2) Half fill pineapples.

3) Place the knobs in the resin.

4) Continue to pour resin around the knobs and fill pineapples to the top.

5) Allow resin to set.

6) Remove newly created pineapple handles from tray.

7) Prime them with Slick Stick. This ensures the spray paint will adhere and wear well over the years.

8) Spray paint and then allow to dry and cure.

9) Attach handles to you drawers or cabinets!

Budget Breakdown

Pineapple ice cube tray $1.50

Protite Casting Resin 500g $23.98

Protite Resin Catalyst 15ml $6.80

Prestige 14mm Polished Chrome Fingerpost Knob $2.19

Dixie Belle Slick Stick Primer 8oz $30.40

Dulux Rose Gold Spray Paint High Gloss $15.40

Total cost?

Each handle would cost about $4 to make! There is an upfront cost of buying all the necessary materials however each handle requires so little of each product.

