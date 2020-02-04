You can now buy a pack of 7 reusable cotton bags that are perfect for the eco-conscious shopper. They’re great for storing fruits, vegetables, nuts and countless other bits and bobs – for just $10.

Replace plastic cling wrap with the 4 pack of silicone food huggers, which rings up at just $3 and are perfect for slipping over sliced citrus fruits, avocado, watermelon, jars, containers and cans. The best part? they’re reusable, BPA-free and dishwasher safe!

A 6 pack of bowl covers will set you back $5 and can be used to cover containers, bowls, cans, jars, cups and food. You’ll never need plastic cling wrap again.

Everyone knows that plastic straws are bad for the nvironment, so if you haven’t already, it’s time to replace your with this very affordable 10 pack of stainless steel reusable straws (with cleaner!) from Kmart for just $6. Or, if metal isn’t your thing, why not buy the 4 pack of bamboo straws for just $3?

Bio-degradable and eco-friendly parties essentials are also now available at Kmart. Expect to find a selection of wooden cutlery, wooden plates, sugarcane plates, bowls and cups and bamboo fibre napkins.

The range is perfect for those looking to make their kitchen a little more eco-friendly on a budget.

