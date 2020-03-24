“This is a really fantastic, open ended activity that can keep kids entertained for hours,” says project creator and arts educator, Samantha Relihan. “I particularly love upcycling materials and using things in new ways - so saving left over wrappers or decorations to turn into art is not only creative but gives things that may be discarded new life.”

Here, Samantha shares her step-by-step guide to bring this creative collage activity to life. Peel, upcycle, stick, paint!

Hey curly tops, haven't we met before? Oh, that's right, I shredded you! Samantha Relihan

Gather your supplies:

Coloured paper

Easter egg foil wrappers

Coloured shredded paper for Easter baskets

Shredded newspaper

Washi tape (patterned tape)

Textas

Scissors

Glue stick

Find bits and bobs around the house to create an upcycled collage. Samantha Relihan

Step 1.

On coloured paper, draw the outline of your face. You can trace around a small side plate to get a perfect circle shape. Draw two semi circles on either side for the ears and two curved lines on the bottom of the face for the neck.

Scared to teach to kids art? Face your fears. Samantha Relihan

Step 2.

Next, draw your face to have whatever expression you like. If you have googly eyes or bottle top lids, these are also great options to use for your face! If you wish, you can cut your face out and glue it onto a bright coloured background before you start step 3.

Don't eye nose you from somewhere? Encourage the kids to play around with face shapes, sizes and perspective. Samantha Relihan

Step 3.

With Easter approaching, save any leftover wrappers and decorations for craft. Here, we used the foil wrappers from Easter eggs to create a colourful outfit and shredded paper used to fill Easter baskets as hair.

Sparkle up your Easter collage for chocolate wrappers! Samantha Relihan

Step 4.

Finish your face with any final touches. Here we added some coloured string to tie the hair as a fun touch. When you have finished your first one, you may like to create a whole series of faces with different expressions or create a frame using any leftover materials.

"Didn't we meet at collage?" The kids will love their finished artworks. Samantha Relihan

ABOUT: Samantha Relihan is an arts educator and workshop facilitator based in Sydney. Trained as a primary school teacher, Samantha has over 10 years’ experience working with children. She now works in developing education and family programs for museums and galleries.

