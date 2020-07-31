Who hasn’t dreamt of escaping to the country? This week, Johanna’s meeting Kevin and Jilly Newell, who made that dream a reality and moved from the bustling seaside town of Port Macquarie to country NSW... and they did it all on a whim! While on a country drive, the couple saw a little Methodist church up for sale and knew it was the place for them. But the old church needed a LOT of work and, after a few tough years renovating, it’s finally starting to feel like a home. Johanna’s dropping by to see what they’ve achieved and to hear the reno tips they’ve learnt along the way.