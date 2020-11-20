There is no better way to discover the beauty of Australia than by 4WD’ing. But if you’ve never been off-road before, it can seem a little daunting!

So James is meeting up with one of the oldest 4WD clubs in Australia to learn the ropes. Along the way, he’ll teach you everything you need to know about driving and recovery techniques, gear and lots more.

For more information, head to 4wdnow.com.

