How to get rid of scratches on your car
James Tobin shows you how. - by James Tobin
If you’ve had your car for any length of time, chances are there are a few scuffs and scratches that annoy you, but aren’t worth an expensive trip to the panel beaters to fix.
This week, James is showing you how you can easily get rid of them at home. Plus, he’s sharing an easy tip to make your headlights shine using a very unlikely ingredient!
You might also like:
The difference between a hybrid and electric car
How to fix a chipped windscreen