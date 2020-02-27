“Antarctica is one of the world’s last great wilderness areas. Our partnership with WWF-Australia supports marine scientists in their urgent work to understand more about whales, as well as providing our customers with the opportunity to support the long-term protection of this unique ecosystem,” says James Thornton, Intrepid Travel CEO.

The unique 11-day Giants of Antarctica expedition provides passengers with an unparalleled opportunity to discover Antarctica and its wildlife. Accompanied by WWF-Australia researchers, travellers will learn about whale migration, experience Zodiac excursions and see wildlife such as penguins, seals and more. Onboard activities include interactive presentations or relaxing in the spa.

“We are at a critical moment for Antarctica and its precious wildlife. WWF-Australia and Intrepid Travel share a commitment to protecting the planet’s natural environments and the wildlife that call it home,” says Chris Johnson, WWF Antarctic Program Lead.

“This partnership will be imperative to the development of innovative whale research in the Southern Ocean, providing solutions to further protect these incredible animals for the future.”

The Intrepid Foundation will support WWF-Australia’s Protecting Antarctic Giants project over the next two years with AUD $150,000. The data collected during the project will directly contribute to our understanding of Antarctica’s whale populations and to developing a conservation policy.

In addition to supporting WWF-Australia’s research efforts, Intrepid has doubled its carbon offset commitment for every customer travelling on the Ocean Endeavour vessel in the 2021 season, as well as investing in sustainable initiatives across the Antarctic region.

The Giants of the Antarctica voyages are the latest in Intrepid Travel’s efforts to protect the environment.

Go here for more information on the new partnership.