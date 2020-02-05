In this episode we visit Antarctica, home of penguins, natural ice sculptures and research stations. Both Julia and Ben are determined to tick this one off their bucket list sooner rather than later. To talk all about travelling to the icy continent, they're joined by Stephen Scourfield, travel editor of The West Australian newspaper and Travel Club. He breaks down how to get there by plane and boat, and what sailing the Drake Passage is really like, plus the amazing experiences waiting for you such as getting up close to the wildlife and taking a dip! Noel Tennant, the chef's advisor of the Australian Antarctic Division lifts the lid on what the people on research stations eat and the amazing moments that are part and parcel of living and working in the southernmost continent.

