The king of sweets Adriano Zumbo will be present and joined by incredible sugar superstars including all ten of the Zumbo’s Just Desserts competitors and past competitors from The Great Australian Bake Off and as well as international names, such as the UK’s Extreme Cake Maker Rosie Dummer!!

We also recommend all aspiring cake decorators attend the two-day, live cake-off challenge with Team Australia vs Team International on the main stage. This fiercely competitive contest features six of the world’s most famous cake artists all vying to win the title of best cake decorator. The theme for this year’s competition is ‘The Olympic Spirit’, to celebrate the 2020 Olympic Games to held in Tokyo in July.

Fancy yourself a cake decorator? Then you can enter, too! While there are a few professional-only categories, most of the competition categories are open to the public, and are suitable for beginners through to masters level .

You can expect to find all sorts of entertainment at the 2020 International Cake Show Australia, check out the list below.

Celebrity cake artists, chocolatiers, chefs and bakers appearing throughout the three days.

More than 90 free demonstrations across three stages

A two-day, live international cake-off on the main stage

Cupcake Learn, Make & Take Station

Hands-on classes, workshops, and masterclasses

Cake and chocolate sculpture shows

Cookie, patisserie and chocolate zones

Zumbo Just Desserts stage where the Zumbo competitors will demonstrate every day

A Haute Couture Wedding Marquee for Australia's most awarded wedding cake designers

Live wedding cake wars

Huge statement cakes and cake displays

Game of Thrones sugar feature

Wizard of Oz sugar feature

Sweet Street – Sweet, Baked and Cake Market

Connoisseur Coffee Zone and Chill Café.

Kids Zone with activities

International Cake Show Australia 2020

When: Friday 15th May to Sunday 18th May 2020

Where: Brisbane Showgrounds Exhibition Building, Upper Level Gregory Terrace, Bowen Hills

Tickets: Early bird tickets are on sale now from $25

