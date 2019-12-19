Next year the two organisations will be hosting an 8-day exhibition of 75 of the most iconic birthday cakes from the Australian Women’s Weekly Birthday Cake Cookbook, and the cake will be made by local bakers.

Called Take the Cake, the exhibition will be held at the Ian Potter Centre at the National Gallery of Victoria Australia from March 18 to 25, 2020, and you can visit between 9am and 5pm any day.

The exhibition is a free event, and you can find out more by visiting the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival website.

