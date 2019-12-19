WATCH: Want to know how to make a birthday cake martini? Watch the video below!
Almost everyone’s mum made at least one cake from the Australian Women’s Weekly Birthday Children's Birthday Cake Book. Whether you requested a figure-8 race track cake or the classic blue jelly swimming pool cake, everyone has experienced the magic of a Women’s Weekly cake.
Unfortunately, you just don’t see these cakes all that often nowadays, but the National Gallery of Victoria has teamed up with Melbourne Food & Wine Festival to right that wrong.
Next year the two organisations will be hosting an 8-day exhibition of 75 of the most iconic birthday cakes from the Australian Women’s Weekly Birthday Cake Cookbook, and the cake will be made by local bakers.
Called Take the Cake, the exhibition will be held at the Ian Potter Centre at the National Gallery of Victoria Australia from March 18 to 25, 2020, and you can visit between 9am and 5pm any day.
The exhibition is a free event, and you can find out more by visiting the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival website.
