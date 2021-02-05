Each week, Tara is invited into homes across Australia to share her design know-how… but have you ever wondered where she gets all her inspiration?

Tara’s store in Sydney’s inner west is a good place to start! Here you’ll find all of Tara’s favourite things, carefully curated and styled to create one gorgeous space. Tara’s inviting us in to show us what day-to-day life is like running her popular interiors store, and she’ll be sharing lots of clever styling tricks along the way.

