Inka

Inka

Made from vegan silicone leather (used for upholstery on luxury yachts), the New York-based brand claims that it’s “the most sustainable leather out there." It comes in a variety of colours.

Everything you need to dine in style Inka

You'd never know it's a lunch box Inka

The brainchild of Leah Naomi, who refused to accept that bringing lunch from home had to be an awful experience, the lunch kit is the result of two years of research and development.

Inka

Inka

Looking for a suitably luxe accompaniment for your lunch box? Look no further than Chanel’s $7,990 leather-wrapped water bottle.

Lunch time (fashionably) sorted.

