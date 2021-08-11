Supplied

Fans have longed and petitioned for the revival of their favourite chicken-flavoured snack ever since its hiatus back in 2015.

But after weeks of speculation, Chicken In A Biskit and Drumstix In A Biskit has been confirmed to make a comeback from 11th August 2021 at leading supermarkets and convenience stores nationally.

Lucy Fisher, Marketing Manager of Savoury Biscuits and Meals at Mondelez shared that, "We've listened to the thousands of Aussies asking us to bring In A Biskit back. We couldn't ignore their passion for one of Australia's most iconic snacks, so we're proud to announce its return."

Keen foodies have already spotted the snack priced at $3.20 on Monday while shopping at Woolworths. So the next time you're making a trip for the groceries, keep an eye out for the two familiar-looking green boxes, which will be available while stocks last.

