The virtual tours will take place on Saturday 16 May and Sunday 17 May on Ikea’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Christine Gough, Country Home Furnishing and Retail Design Manager for IKEA Australia said said: “Through the Virtual Open Home weekend, we hope to provide Australians with much-needed engaging content they can tune into whilst indoors, and perhaps ignite inspiration and solutions for their own home too."
Here’s the weekend schedule:
Saturday 16th May
12.30pm – 1.00pm: Kasia (IKEA + you 2019 Marsden Park winner)
1.30pm – 2.00pm: Jen & Richard (IKEA + you 2019 Canberra winners)
2.30pm – 3.00pm: Connie Cao (of Connie & Luna)
3.30pm – 4.00pm: Angie Kent
4.30pm – 5.00pm: Osher Günsberg
Sunday 17th May
1.30pm – 2.00pm: Georgia & Shane (IKEA + You 2019 Perth winner)
2.30pm – 3.00pm: Ann Edvall (IKEA Rhodes Interior Design Manager)
3.30pm – 4.00pm: Jen Bishop (of Interiors Addict)
4.30pm – 5.00pm: Shelley Craft
Click here for more information.