The competition follows the Swedish superstore’s search for Regional Städad (Tidy) Technicians. 10 tidy Australians were chosen for their organisation skills and their ability to make home life less stressful.

The top 10 tidy people will go through an organisational bootcamp, to take their skills to the next level before they’re dispatched to tidy 100 homes.

Christine Gough, Interior Designer for IKEA Australia said, “We had such a tough job selecting our 10, Regional Städad (Tidy) Technicians as the standard of entries was incredibly high. Our chosen technicians are already incredibly well versed in the art of tidying and the bootcamp training will help to amplify these skills further with our in-depth knowledge of people’s life at home, in addition to the potential of our range.”

As part of the campaign Ikea is also searching for an Australian who has the name Mary, and who lives in an apartment. The one lucky condo-living Mary will win a year’s worth of tidy so she can do other things in life that bring her joy.

Want to get your home organised for free? Click here to enter the tidy home competition, and here for Ikea's search for Mary.

