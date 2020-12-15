The beloved publication played a large part in the success of Ikea with millions of copies in regular circulation. It reached its peak in 2016 with 200 million copies distributed in 32 different languages.

“For both customers and co-workers, the IKEA Catalogue is a publication that brings a lot of emotions, memories and joy. For 70 years it has been one of our most unique and iconic products, which has inspired billions of people across the world," says Konrad Grüss, Managing Director.

Turning the page with our beloved catalogue is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviours have changed.”

Last year Ikea saw an increase in online sales by 45 per cent worldwide with the homepage receiving 4 billion visits.

Ikea's first ever catalogue Ikea

The very first Ikea catalogue dropped in 1951 and was a 68-page spread featuring a brown upholstered rocking chair. The catalogue was put together by the company’s founder Ingvar Kamprad and saw 285,000 copies distributed across southern Sweden.

Since its first edition, the catalogue became an annual tradition and was made available online in 1998. As a tribute to the catalogue’s legacy, Ikea will be publishing a book in 2021 with interior tips and inspiration.

