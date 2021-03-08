Phil Aynsley

Step 1

Using roller, apply 1 coat of primer to prepare brick surface for top coat. For areas that aren’t accessible by roller, cut in with paintbrush, ensuring that all surfaces are covered, including grout lines.

Step 2

Mask off ground adjoining base of wall using wide tape and newspaper, then top with drop sheet.

Step 3

Stir paint thoroughly using paddle, then pour paint into roller bucket or tray. Attach roller to extension handle, then load roller and apply paint to brick piers and top capping.

Step 4

Working from the ground up, level paint with plastic float, holding float so leading edge is raised and angled at about 45°.

Step 5

Apply paint to main wall areas, using a contrast colour if desired.

Step 6

Level paint promptly, before skin starts to dry, ensuring joints and low spots are filled by pushing paint across surface using level.

Tip! To cover large areas, application is best done with a helper, so one person can level as the other continues to apply the product to the wall.