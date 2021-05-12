STEP 2 Tree is removed from pot or hessian wrapping and soil is loosened around root ball.
STEP 3 Tree is gently placed in hole, backfilled with soil and mounded to create a dish, so water can be directed to tree’s root ball.
STEP 4 It’s watered once a week for a month, then once a fortnight thereafter. This will help it establish and grow into a strong, healthy tree.
What to consider beforehand
- Is this tree too big to move myself? If it's over a metre high or wide, you'll need to engage aborists due to the weight of the root ball requiring machinery. Check the costs of this before you get your heart set on relocating your tree.
- Am I allowed to excavate this tree? All councils have a policy on trees which outlines rules for tree maintenance and removal. In New South Wales, for example, this is called a Tree Preservation Order. This policy allows you to determine whether your tree can be removed without council approval (and what paperwork to fill out should you require approval).
- Is it a special variety, or can I buy a new one? If you know the name of the variety, check with your new local nursery to see if you can readily a new one, which you can replant when you're settled into your new home.
- Will it suit my new climate? Don't move trees out of their climate zone; take into account frost, rainfall and summer heat.
- Am I allowed to bring this tree to my new location? If you're moving interstate, keep in mind some states prohibit certain species from being imported or require quarantine certificates. Sometimes the red tape will outweigh any attachment you have!
- Do I have somewhere to plant it in the new garden? Consider if you have the right amount of space in your new location.