Large, established trees have a certain grandeur. Standing proud with their crown high and arms outstretched, they provide your landscape with a unique look, as well as relief from the blaring summer sun. So it would be a shame to lose such a feature if you were to move house. Or perhaps your grand specimen is overshadowing your property, and needs to be relocated to a more suitable area of your lot.

You may be relieved to know mature trees can be moved, depending on the size and health of the tree and as long as you get the professionals to do it (for trees less than 1m tall you generally replant it yourself) as the root ball of the tree will be deceptively heavy, requiring machinery to move.

If you’ve settled in a new place, you can also buy a mature tree and transplant it into your garden. There are many nurseries that sell species and often times can plant it up for you (depending on the size) - as well as look after it until it’s established. Here's how transporting a mature tree to your block will unfold.