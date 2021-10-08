How to replace your computer's battery
Save money and do it yourself! - by James Tobin
We all know that your computer’s battery goes down each time you use it. But did you know the capacity of the battery slowly goes down over time? So, after a couple of years of use, it may only have 80 per cent or so of the original capacity. You can buy a new computer, which could be expensive, or you can buy and fit a new battery. James explains how this process is far less expensive, isn’t as hard as you might think, and you’ll even learn a bit about your computer along the way. Nerds are cool now!
