We all know that your computer’s battery goes down each time you use it. But did you know the capacity of the battery slowly goes down over time? So, after a couple of years of use, it may only have 80 per cent or so of the original capacity. You can buy a new computer, which could be expensive, or you can buy and fit a new battery. James explains how this process is far less expensive, isn’t as hard as you might think, and you’ll even learn a bit about your computer along the way. Nerds are cool now!

