Getty

1. Put the washing, tissues and all, into the dryer

The easiest way to remove tissues from your clothing is by placing the load of washing directly into the dryer. Clothes dryers are fitted with a lint filter which will do the hard work for you by catching all of the tissue fragments until you’re left with a pile of clean, dry and most importantly, tissue-free clothing.

Don’t forget to clean the dryer filter once the clothing is dry.

Getty

2. Use aspirin to dissolve the tissue

If you don’t have a dryer, you can try dissolving the tissue paper in an aspirin solution instead. Remove the clothing from the washing machine, and gently shake off as much of the tissue paper as possible. Then, dissolve four aspirin tablets in warm water and soak the clothing for approximately two hours.

Follow this with a quick rinse in the washing machine before hanging the clothing on the line to dry. Once dry you’ll find that the tissue specks have disappeared.

