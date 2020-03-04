Give these methods a go next time you’re faced with a texta-induced disaster.

Top 7 recommended stain removal products

Sard Wonder Super Power Stain Remover

White Magic Exit Soap Yellow “Lightly scrub for two minutes then rinse”

De-solv-it Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Dr Beckmann Stain Devils Ball Point Ink remover

Aldi Di San Pre Wash Stain Remover

White Wizard Spot Remover and All Purpose Cleaner

Vanish Preen Gold Oxi Action Trigger

6 other methods to try

1. Hairspray

Spray with hairspray to soak the stain, then lightly scrub with nail brush and wash as usual in washing machine. Repeat if necessary

2. Hand sanitiser

Pour a teaspoon of hand sanitiser over the stain and rub in. Wash then leave to dry and repeat if necessary.

3. Milk

Apply milk directly to the stain then wash in washing machine.

4. Gumption

Use a little water to rub gumption in to the stain. Leave for a few minutes than wash in washing machine.

5. Baby Wipes

Rub the stain with baby wipes until it disappears. Great for walls.

6. Rubbing alcohol

Place a paper towel under the stain. Dip a cloth in rubbing alcohol and dab on the stain. The paper towel will absorb the colour. After the stain is removed, wash in washing machine.

