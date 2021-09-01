1. Find the right brush

But if furry is the name of your game and you just love the sight of a ball of fluff at your place, then investing in the right tools - and committing to using them regulary - to maintain your pet's glorious mane is the next best trick...

Well & Good bristle brush, $24.49, Petbarn

Bristle brushes are a great choice for all coat types. For a longer coat, rely on long bristles. For shorter-haired dogs, pick a stiff brush.

Well & Good dog pin brush, $24.49, Petbarn

Wire-pin brushes are the perfect choice for woolly or curly coats that need detangling. Bonus: they act as a massager so your pup or kitty may enjoy the rubdown!

Shear Magic slicker dog brush, $16.99 - $26.99, Petstock

Slicker brushes are best for breeds with an undercoat because they work to remove the fur from underneath which are prone to mats and tangles, especially during spring when these types of breeds naturally shed in prepartion for the hotter weather.

Gripsoft rubber curry brush, $12.95, Pet Supplies Empire

5. Kong Cat Zoom Groom, $15.99, Pet Supplies Empire

Similar to the brush above but for cats, the rubber bristles remove the undercoat while simultaneously treating kitty to a relaxing massage. If you have a fussy feline, this is the brush for you.

2. Get into a routine

Routine brushing enhances your furbaby's appearance by distributing natural oils throughout the entire coat. It also prevents fur from knotting or clumping and removes dirt, burs, and other outdoor debris keeping them looking and feeling their best. Long-haired breeds, such as golden retrievers, german shepherds, ragdolls and persians, will need longer, more intense brushing almost every day. Short-haired dogs, such as dalmatians or beagles, and cats aren't as hard to brush, but regular sessions will still reduce shedding.

3. Wash and groom your pet

In addition to regularly brushing your dog, it's important to wash them to support the removal of excess and dead fur. It's recommended to wash your dog once a month so you can avoid drying their skin out, although if they end up playing in the mud, an additional wash won't hurt! Cats are self-groomers but can be bathed to give them a helping hand, and freshen up their coat. However it's best to get them used to water when they're a kitten, otherwise all future attempts may be futile - not to mention distressing for all involved!

When grooming and brushing your pet, you should always provide plenty of positive reinforcement through treats and praise to make sure it's a positive experience for the both of you. There are different pet shampoos and conditioners that cater to sensitive skin, allergies, shedding, or to suit your pet's age, whether they're a puppy or senior. Due to the different skin and follicle structure that our pets have, you should never use human shampoo or body wash as it can severely dry out their coat and skin.

4. Invest in a good-quality vacuum

Maintaining a pet-fur-free home can seem like a contant battle. If this is you all hope is not lost, just invest in a robotic vacuum designed with pet messes in mind.

Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro, $399, Amazon

The DEEBOT U2 PRO is a robotic vacuum that includes a pet care kit, designed to handle pet hair. The tangle-free brush option is great for shedding season and sucking up even the smallest hairs.

5. Tips, tricks and hacks

We know shedding can make a mess, so ensuring you have a pet hair tape roller handy to clean up any hair on your clothing or couches, and a handheld vacuum to collect hair before it settles into your carpet.

For anything covered in pet fur best to run through the washing machine to loosen the pet glitter then pop into the dryer to do the rest of the work. The dryer works to remove the fur into the lint trap.

Cover furniture that's a magnet for fur with throw rugs - not only do they look stylish but they can also be thrown in the wash for a freshen up at a whim. Opt for affordable throws from shops such as Kmart and Target or, if you're furry mate also likes to use certain places to cough up a furball or as a litterbox replacement try Mambe rugs . Silky soft to the touch but they have a waterproof layer in the middle to stop spills from seeping into your prized possessions.

The same brush that you use to keep your furbabies coat in check can also do wonders to keep furniture fur-free. Particulary those with rubber nodels.

On that note, another way to keep fur at bay is to avoid fabrics that are known to attract fur, or make a feature of it. These include suede, cordaroy, velvet and, of course, anything black.

If you just must have that velvet chair for your house, invest in some anti-static spray. A few spritzes and you'll minimise how much fur sticks. It's not fool-proof but it will help.

Regular flea treatment can contribute to good coat health. Flea dermatitis can have a detrimental effect on their skin, so using a treatment regularly as a preventative will keep them happy, healthy and comfortable.

Lastly, try this latex glove hack and thank us later.

6. Check with your vet

While some dogs and cats can shed more than others, if you notice your pet is shedding more than usual, or shedding in patches, it's imperative to contact your local vet as it can be a sign of underlying allergies, parasites or illness.

You might also like:

10 of the best pet beds

How to ask your landlord for a pet

Make your home pet friendly