There's no need to buy a car seat and a separate pet bed for your pup. Get the best of both worlds with this pick that includes an Isofix safety belt for safe travels and doubles as a lounge to be used indoors.

2. Misty pet bed in spot, $12, The Reject Shop

Pampering your pooch doesn't have to break the bank. This affordable option is super-soft and has raised sides for pets that need to feel a little more secure and cosy.

3. Buddy & Belle cat cave in olive, $69.99, Pet Stock

With deep walls and a plush feel, this neutral coloured cave will keep your cat cosy, snug and warm all winter. The cushion inside the cave can be removed to make cleaning your cat's new bed a breeze.

4. Orthopedic dog bed, $179.99 - $239.99, Pet Parlour

Does your dog suffer from anxiety or muscle pain? This new orthopedic bed can help your canine unwind and de-stress. There's even an option to get it personalised with your dog's name – how boujee!

5. Calming dog and cat bed, $79, Neptune Blanket

Packed with a soft cloud fill, this little piece of luxury has a raised rim for head support. Plus, the removable cover means it's easy to wash away any odours and spot clean any stains.

6. Mister hound bed in biscuit, $200, Mister Woof

Handcrafted in Australia, this one is for the dog that loves to burrow and nap. If you're pooch isn't warming up to this new nest, place some of their favourite treats up the back of the bed to encourage them to climb in.

7. Zeze Felt warm wool cat nest tent house, $79.95, Supermarcat

The perfect hideout for cats, this felt teepee has a removable cushion bed for your feline to rest and relax on. This tent even includes a multi-colour ball toy for your cat to play with in their new cave.

8. Cord dog bed in lilac, $229 - $309, Nice Digs

This luxurious cord number is made with 100 per cent cotton denim that's not only soft but durable too! The gorgeous lilac will surely add a pop of colour to any home and is pawfect for pooches who love to lounge.

9. T&S Nordic butterfly elevated dog bed, $119.96, Modern Pets

Raised off the ground, this trampoline has a thick and fluffy cover to keep your pets comfortable. An added bonus is that the metal base is collapsible for easy storage and transportation.

10. Perfect Pet rectangular pillow large dog bed, $25, Big W

Looking for something simple? This striped pillow is rectangular in shape and great for everyday use. As it's quite a large bed, this one can work for both big and small pets.

