Here's how
Step 1
Line surface of footed cake stand with moistened florist’s moss.
Step 2
Soak florist’s foam in water, then place in centre of cake stand, on top of moss. The saturated foam will anchor the arrangement while keeping the flowers hydrated.
Step 3
Trim rose stems to 5cm and insert into top of foam cube, creating a tight cluster that overlaps edges. Tuck small succulent rosettes around foam.
Step 4
Continue tucking succulents until foam cube is entirely concealed.
Step 5
Clip off a few larger succulents and anchor around flower stems. If necessary, insert heavy-gauge wire up through centre to secure, so rosettes face outwards.
Step 6
Regularly moisten moss and foam to ensure arrangement is long-lasting.