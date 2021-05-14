Here's how

Step 1

Line surface of footed cake stand with moistened florist’s moss.

Step 2

Soak florist’s foam in water, then place in centre of cake stand, on top of moss. The saturated foam will anchor the arrangement while keeping the flowers hydrated.

Step 3

Trim rose stems to 5cm and insert into top of foam cube, creating a tight cluster that overlaps edges. Tuck small succulent rosettes around foam.

Step 4

Continue tucking succulents until foam cube is entirely concealed.

Step 5

Clip off a few larger succulents and anchor around flower stems. If necessary, insert heavy-gauge wire up through centre to secure, so rosettes face outwards.

Step 6

Regularly moisten moss and foam to ensure arrangement is long-lasting.