Gather your supplies

Garden pot

Selleys Knead It Aqua

Bondall Pot & Ornament Sealer

Paintbrush

4-5 bricks

Fountain pump kit with spout

Water plants (such as waterlilies)

Wire gauze (5 x 5cm or similar)

Wire cutters

Getty

Here’s how

Step 1

Seal drainage holes by applying a blob of Knead It Aqua to each hole, working it in well.

Step 2

Use paintbrush to apply Pot & Ornament Sealer to cover inside of pot, following product instructions. Allow sealer to cure.

Step 3

Put pump in centre of pot with wire coming out and over lip of pot. Put bricks in pot to secure pump. The spout should be roughly flush with top of pot.

Step 4

Fill pot with water and arrange plants around edge.

Step 5

Trim gauze to a circle that fits inside pot. Rest on bricks and gently pull tops of plants through gauze.