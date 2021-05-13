Gather your supplies
- Garden pot
- Selleys Knead It Aqua
- Bondall Pot & Ornament Sealer
- Paintbrush
- 4-5 bricks
- Fountain pump kit with spout
- Water plants (such as waterlilies)
- Wire gauze (5 x 5cm or similar)
- Wire cutters
Here’s how
Step 1
Seal drainage holes by applying a blob of Knead It Aqua to each hole, working it in well.
Step 2
Use paintbrush to apply Pot & Ornament Sealer to cover inside of pot, following product instructions. Allow sealer to cure.
Step 3
Put pump in centre of pot with wire coming out and over lip of pot. Put bricks in pot to secure pump. The spout should be roughly flush with top of pot.
Step 4
Fill pot with water and arrange plants around edge.
Step 5
Trim gauze to a circle that fits inside pot. Rest on bricks and gently pull tops of plants through gauze.