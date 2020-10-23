The secret to cooking delicious food is using good quality ingredients and, when it comes to fruit and veggies, nothing beats homegrown! So this week, Melissa is lending her gardening know-how to our resident chef extraordinaire, Karen Martini, and helping her to create a portable veggie patch. Karen’s putting all of her new produce to good use in a recipe inspired by her time in the south of Spain. With tomatoes, cucumbers, capsicum and loads of herbs, her King Prawns with Gazpacho is bursting with flavour.

WATCH: Melissa shows you how to make a chef's herb garden