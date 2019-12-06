Narelle Peart from Scotts Osmocote says: “Living centrepieces are a more sustainable way to decorate this Christmas. Aussies have a major focus on cutting down on plastics such as bags and packaging and I expect it will be no different this festive season when it comes to decorations. They also limit plastic usage and are a unique way to make spaces come alive, while adding a personal touch to your table this Christmas.”

To help Aussies unleash their creativity this festive season, Narelle has put together her ultimate guide to creating a gorgeous Christmas living centrepiece:

1. Pick the perfect soil

We all need a little help to get through our family Christmas lunch and our plants are no different. Give your living centrepiece the best chance of survival right from the get-go by investing in the right potting mix that will allow your plants to thrive.

We always recommend selecting a potting mix with the Australian Standard red tick, which ensures that the mix has been manufactured with quality ingredients to comply with Australian Standards. Let’s face it, no one wants to be pestered by flying bugs while enjoying their Christmas meal.

Osmocote’s new Premium Indoor Potting Mix is our mix of choice as it doesn’t contain compost or pine bark which is known to shelter fungas gnats.

2. Purchase the correct plants

Picking the right indoor plants is critical for a long lasting centrepiece. Ferns, vines like English Ivy and hardy indoor plant varieties that don’t require a lot of light are perfect for the base of your living centrepiece. For an added splash of colour, try choosing plants that have a red leaf.

Our favourite is the Hypoestes phyllostachya or Freckle Face which comes in a variety of festive colours including red. Peace Lilies and Red Poinsettia are also easy to look after and will really set the festive tone for your table.

3. Placement is key

Once you have the perfect plants and soil, getting the placement of your centrepiece is the next most important step. When constructing a living centrepiece, it is all about balance. Remember to have an even amount of greenery with the added touch of colour.

I also recommend plants of varying heights and textures to create an interesting arrangement. If you have a long table, living centrepieces look best in a longer rectangular pot that is spaced out and if you have a round table, try a bigger living centrepiece in the centre of the table for a wow factor.

4. Unleash your creativity

Placing a large candle in the middle of the centrepiece is an easy and affordable way to spruce up the middle of your centrepiece. Place some coloured pebbles around your plants to cover exposed soil and give your centrepiece an extra burst of colour.

To give your plant some festive cheer, don’t forget to place some smaller Christmas baubles or small decorations around the foliage and tie some jolly ribbon around the pot to finish.

5. Caring for your plant babies

It’s one thing to have created a beautiful living centrepiece, however the next step involves keeping it alive and thriving. If you’ve chosen indoor plants that are easy to care for they should be forgiving if you forget to water them but don’t forget to give them the occasional tender loving care.

For optimum results, invest in a liquid plant food, such as Osmocote Pour & Feed, which is easy to use in small doses and will help keep plants happy and healthy during these warmer months and remember to keep your living centrepiece out of direct sunlight.

For more information on indoor plant care visit www.scottsaustralia.com.au.