Having a small garden doesn't mean you can't have big ideas. When tight on space, installing anything elaborate like a large-scale water feature or pond may be out of the question, but with a bit of creativity you can add in a smaller, DIY version and upgrade your garden.
WATCH: How to make a simple self-watering pot
Before you plan and install your water feature, you have to narrow down the options. From a rock water feature to a self-watering pot, there are endless designs to suit your garden. While you can also buy garden water features as kits, creating your own will give your garden a unique touch.
The basic requirements are a large container and a pump. We used a solar-powered pump, which comes with its own solar panel, so no electrician is required.
Gather your supplies
Large container (at least 40cm across and deep)
Aquapro Solar Pump with fountain spout
Selleys Knead It Aqua n Wire mesh (25mm squares)
Drill and masonry bit
Wire cutters
Pliers
Here’s how
Step 1
Phil Aynsley
Position container on a level surface, next to a fence that receives plenty of sun. Drill a hole through side of pot, about 5-10cm up from base.
Step 2
Phil Aynsley
Feed pump cord through drilled hole. Ensure you leave enough spare cord inside pot so pump can be lifted out for cleaning. Seal cord exit hole and pot drainage hole with Knead It Aqua.
Step 3
Phil Aynsley
Cut a circle of wire mesh the same circumference as top of container. Using pliers, bend edges of mesh circle to create a small platform that will sit about halfway down container. Sit pump on top of mesh.
Step 4
Phil Aynsley
Attach solar panel to adjacent fence, as high as possible so it gets maximum sun. Fill container with water. Fountain will run when panel receives sun.