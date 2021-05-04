Phil Aynsley

Position container on a level surface, next to a fence that receives plenty of sun. Drill a hole through side of pot, about 5-10cm up from base.

Step 2

Phil Aynsley

Feed pump cord through drilled hole. Ensure you leave enough spare cord inside pot so pump can be lifted out for cleaning. Seal cord exit hole and pot drainage hole with Knead It Aqua.

Step 3

Phil Aynsley

Cut a circle of wire mesh the same circumference as top of container. Using pliers, bend edges of mesh circle to create a small platform that will sit about halfway down container. Sit pump on top of mesh.

Step 4

Phil Aynsley

Attach solar panel to adjacent fence, as high as possible so it gets maximum sun. Fill container with water. Fountain will run when panel receives sun.