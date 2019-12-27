So, if you’ve skipped a few gym sessions and eaten one candy cane too many, you aren’t alone.

As a result of overeating and exercising less throughout the holidays, the report found that most people gain an average of 3KG during the festive season. And while many of those surveyed reported they would eat healthier, and exercise more after the holiday period, many struggled to lose the weight they gained. Proving that maintaining healthy lifestyle habits throughout the festive season could be a better way to support long-term well-being. However, if you’re in the former camp, we have some top tips for you.

Top tips for losing holiday weight gain





Focus on increasing your vegetable intake for meals, and reduce carb or rice-heavy dishes.

Fill up on lean protein, such as fish, lentils, beans, Greek yoghurt, skinless chicken and lean beef.

Eat small portions slowly, and be mindful when you eat. This will reduce over-eating.

Reduce your alcohol and sweetened-beverage intake.

Snack on healthy protein-rich foods such as almonds or yoghurt.

Ensure you’re meeting Australian physical health guidelines, and incorporate either 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity into your week, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity into your week, or an equivalent combination of both.

Ensure you participate in both weight and cardio training.

Ditch dessert.

Cut back on products with added sugar and avoid anything with refined carbs.

Drink plenty of water, especially before meals.

