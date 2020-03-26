All you have to do is put a perfectly ripe avocado in the freezer, and freeze it solid. When you’re ready to use it, run it under hot water for 30 seconds, then place it on a plate on your kitchen counter and allow it to thaw for up to 30 minutes.

Once defrosted your avocado should be soft and ready to use in your meal! Genius! It’ll keep your avocado fresh for up to four months.

The key to the success of this hack is running the avocado under hot water when it is fresh out of the freezer. It speeds up the defrosting process without giving the fruit time to go brown. It also helps the avocado return to its original softness.

Watch the video in the Instagram post below.

