Avoid the big, round avocados

We don’t buy avocados for the hard seed inside, and it seems that bigger and rounder an avocado is, the more likely they are to having a large seed inside – and less of the delicious green flesh.

Pick the oval shape

Longer, pear-shaped avocados tend to have smaller seeds inside, and more flesh.

How to know if your avocado is ripe

The best way to identify a freshly ripe avocado is by giving it a good look-over and a gentle squeeze. The skin should be a dark green to almost black-purple colour, and after a very gentle squeeze the avocado should be firm but yield to the pressure of your fingertips. If the fruit feels mushy to touch then it’s probably too ripe.