Step 3
To mark wall for plugs, place skirting in position against wall. Drive nail through until it hits wall.
Step 4
Remove skirting and using drill with 5mm masonry drill bit, make hole in wall where marked by nail.
Step 5
Use hammer to tap white wall plug into hole and make flush with wall.
Step 6
Spread construction adhesive along back of skirting, place against wall and hammer nails through skirting into wall plug to secure.
Step 7
Use nail punch to knock head of nail below surface of skirting.
Step 8
Fill holes with wood putty, let dry, then sand smooth. Fill gap between skirting and wall and in corners of skirting with gap filler. Spot prime filled areas, then paint with selected enamel paint.